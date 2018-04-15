Goodwin (wrist) is not in the lineup Sunday against the Rockies.

Goodwin was a late scratch from the lineup Saturday due to his injured left wrist acting up again. It appears that the ailment is still bothering him, so manager Dave Martinez will give the outfielder another day off to recover. Moises Sierra will draw the start in left field again in his absence.

