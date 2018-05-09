Nationals' Brian Goodwin: Resumes activity Wednesday
Goodwin (wrist) resumed hitting at extended spring training Wednesday, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
Goodwin was shut down for a second time after his wrist acted up again, but the pain has since subsided, clearing the way for him to resume baseball activities. The Nationals will continue to proceed cautiously with the 27-year-old to assure he doesn't suffer another setback.
