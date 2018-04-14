Goodwin (wrist) will play left field and bat seventh against Colorado on Saturday.

Goodwin has missed the past two games due to a sore wrist that he suffered during Wednesday's game against Atlanta. Over the course of the year, Goodwin has appeared in 12 contests, going 6-for-23 (.261 average) with a .791 OPS, eight RBI and two stolen bases.

