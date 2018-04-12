Nationals' Brian Goodwin: Rides pine Thursday
Goodwin is not in the lineup Thursday against the Rockies.
Goodwin appears to be in line for more playing time now that Adam Eaton (ankle) is on the DL, but he'll hit the bench for a night off Thursday. Matt Adams will log a start in left field to replace him.
