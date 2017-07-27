Nationals' Brian Goodwin: Rips three extra-base hits Thursday
Goodwin went 3-for-5 with a two-run homer in Thursday's victory over the Brewers.
Goodwin hasn't been performing all that well at the plate over the past couple weeks, as he only had a .560 OPS over the 14 games prior to Thursday's matinee. However, with three extra-base hits and a walk to his credit, his OPS is now up to .812, giving him a compelling case to get a good chunk of starts even when Jayson Werth (toe/foot) and Michael Taylor (oblique) are back in commission.
