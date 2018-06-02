Nationals' Brian Goodwin: Rough return to action Friday
Goodwin got the start in center field and hit sixth in Friday's loss to the Braves, going 0-for-3 with a strikeout.
He did reach base in the eighth inning on a fielder's choice but promptly got picked off at first base by Mike Foltynewicz. Goodwin is expected to handle fourth outfielder duties for the Nats now that he's healthy, but if Adam Eaton (ankle) bumps Michael Taylor to the bench when he comes off the disabled list, there will be very few opportunities for Goodwin to get into the lineup in Washington.
