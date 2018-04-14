Nationals' Brian Goodwin: Scratched from Saturday's lineup
Goodwin was a late scratch from Saturday's contest against the Rockies due to a sore left wrist, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.
Goodwin was initially slotted into Washington's lineup in left field but it looks like he will need another day off after sitting out the past two games with the injury. The outfielder was removed from Wednesday's game after landing awkwardly on his wrist as he dove for a fly ball. In his place, Moises Sierra will take over in left field while batting seventh in the order. Consider Goodwin day-to-day ahead of Sunday's series finale.
More News
-
Nationals' Brian Goodwin: Returns to action Saturday•
-
Nationals' Brian Goodwin: Remains out Friday•
-
Nationals' Brian Goodwin: Battling sore wrist•
-
Nationals' Brian Goodwin: Rides pine Thursday•
-
Nationals' Brian Goodwin: Hits at top of order Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Brian Goodwin: Launches grand slam•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 4
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...