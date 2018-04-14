Goodwin was a late scratch from Saturday's contest against the Rockies due to a sore left wrist, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.

Goodwin was initially slotted into Washington's lineup in left field but it looks like he will need another day off after sitting out the past two games with the injury. The outfielder was removed from Wednesday's game after landing awkwardly on his wrist as he dove for a fly ball. In his place, Moises Sierra will take over in left field while batting seventh in the order. Consider Goodwin day-to-day ahead of Sunday's series finale.