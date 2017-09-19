Goodwin (groin) was able to sprint on the field prior to Tuesday's game against the Braves, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

It's still a long shot for him to return before the end of the season, but this is an encouraging sign for Goodwin, who was able to sprint for the first time since suffering a setback earlier in the month. He posted a .251/.313/.498 line with 13 homers in 74 games before suffering the injury.