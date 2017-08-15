Play

Goodwin (groin) is not in the starting lineup against the Angels on Tuesday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNsports.com reports.

The team's off day Monday must not have been enough for Goodwin's groin to recover, since he's now missing his second game in a row after sitting out the second half of a doubleheader Sunday. Andrew Stevenson will draw the starting nod in right field and bat eighth.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast