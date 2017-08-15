Nationals' Brian Goodwin: Sits second consecutive game
Goodwin (groin) is not in the starting lineup against the Angels on Tuesday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNsports.com reports.
The team's off day Monday must not have been enough for Goodwin's groin to recover, since he's now missing his second game in a row after sitting out the second half of a doubleheader Sunday. Andrew Stevenson will draw the starting nod in right field and bat eighth.
