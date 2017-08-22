Play

Goodwin (groin) swung a bat Tuesday, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

While he hasn't progressed to the point of sprinting, Goodwin took a step forward by swinging a bat again. Goodwin is eligible to return from the DL on Thursday, but it doesn't look like he will be ready to return until after rosters expand.

