Nationals' Brian Goodwin: Swings bat Tuesday
Goodwin (groin) swung a bat Tuesday, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
While he hasn't progressed to the point of sprinting, Goodwin took a step forward by swinging a bat again. Goodwin is eligible to return from the DL on Thursday, but it doesn't look like he will be ready to return until after rosters expand.
