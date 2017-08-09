Nationals' Brian Goodwin: Three hits in Tuesday's loss
Goodwin went 3-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI in Tuesday's loss to the Marlins.
The 26-year-old is now slashing .277/.324/.585 over his last 16 games with four homers, two steals, six RBI and 12 runs while hitting atop the Nats batting order. With Michael Taylor (oblique) close to a return, though, Goodwin's playing time will likely take a big hit in the near future.
More News
-
Nationals' Brian Goodwin: Flashes speed and power Sunday•
-
Nationals' Brian Goodwin: Rips three extra-base hits Thursday•
-
Nationals' Brian Goodwin: Goes deep in Sunday's win•
-
Nationals' Brian Goodwin: Launches seventh homer Thursday•
-
Nationals' Brian Goodwin: Hits bench Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Brian Goodwin: Batting leadoff Friday•
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...
-
Waivers: A's sluggers worth adding
The Oakland Athletics have long been out of the playoff race, but a couple of their young hitters...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...