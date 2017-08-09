Goodwin went 3-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI in Tuesday's loss to the Marlins.

The 26-year-old is now slashing .277/.324/.585 over his last 16 games with four homers, two steals, six RBI and 12 runs while hitting atop the Nats batting order. With Michael Taylor (oblique) close to a return, though, Goodwin's playing time will likely take a big hit in the near future.