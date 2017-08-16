Nationals' Brian Goodwin: Will land on disabled list Wednesday
Goodwin (groin) is set to be placed on the 10-day disabled list prior to Wednesday's game against the Angels, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
The outfielder has missed the past two games after exiting Sunday's contest with groin tightness, and will spend the next week on the disabled list while recovering from the setback. Prior to this injury, Goodwin has been hot at the plate, going 9-for-22 with three doubles and seven runs over his past five outings. It appears as though Alejandro De Aza will take Goodwin's place on the roster when the club makes the move official.
More News
-
Nationals' Brian Goodwin: Placed on disabled list•
-
Nationals' Brian Goodwin: Sits second consecutive game•
-
Nationals' Brian Goodwin: Exits game with groin tightness•
-
Nationals' Brian Goodwin: Homers against Marlins•
-
Nationals' Brian Goodwin: Three hits in Tuesday's loss•
-
Nationals' Brian Goodwin: Flashes speed and power Sunday•
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...