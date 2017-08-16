Goodwin (groin) is set to be placed on the 10-day disabled list prior to Wednesday's game against the Angels, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

The outfielder has missed the past two games after exiting Sunday's contest with groin tightness, and will spend the next week on the disabled list while recovering from the setback. Prior to this injury, Goodwin has been hot at the plate, going 9-for-22 with three doubles and seven runs over his past five outings. It appears as though Alejandro De Aza will take Goodwin's place on the roster when the club makes the move official.