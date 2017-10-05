Nationals' Brian Goodwin: Will likely make NLDS roster
Goodwin (groin) will likely be included on the Nationals' roster for the NLDS, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
Goodwin has been sidelined since Aug. 16 with a groin injury. While the Nationals aren't expected to announce their roster until Friday, it appears Goodwin is healthy enough to be included. The 26-year-old provides capable defense at all three outfield spots, and he hit a respectable .251/.313/.498 with 13 homers and six steals in 278 plate appearances this season.
