Goodwin (groin) will likely be included on the Nationals' roster for the NLDS, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

Goodwin has been sidelined since Aug. 16 with a groin injury. While the Nationals aren't expected to announce their roster until Friday, it appears Goodwin is healthy enough to be included. The 26-year-old provides capable defense at all three outfield spots, and he hit a respectable .251/.313/.498 with 13 homers and six steals in 278 plate appearances this season.