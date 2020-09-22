Holt went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base in Monday's victory over the Phillies.

Holt tacked on an insurance run for his squad in the seventh inning on a single to left field, extending Washington's lead to four. The utility man has started to find his groove in Washington since joining the club in late August and is now 14-for-44 with four doubles, three RBI and six runs scored in his last 14 games, a vast improvement from his .100/.222/.100 slash line through the first 16 games of the season with Milwaukee.