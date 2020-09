Holt will start at third base and will bat fifth Wednesday against the Phillies.

With Carter Kieboom (wrist) moving to the injured list Wednesday and with the Nationals having seemingly soured on the struggling Eric Thames, the versatile Holt looks like he'll get the chance to be a near-everyday player for Washington the rest of the season. He started the previous three contests, going a collective 3-for-11 with a double, a stolen base, two RBI and a run.