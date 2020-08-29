The Nationals announced Saturday that they are signing Brock Holt, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Holt was released by the Brewers on Thursday but has quickly found a new home in Washington D.C. The team recently optioned Carter Kieboom to their alternate training site which could allow for Holt to play a depth role at third base and possibly in the outfield. Holt has struggled mightily this season, hitting .100/.222/.100 with just three hits and one RBI in 30 at-bats. He'll need to provide some more consistency at the plate if he wants to carve himself some more playing time as a utility player for the Nationals.