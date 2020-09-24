site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Nationals' Brock Holt: Out of Thursday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Holt is not in Thursday's lineup against the Mets.
He had started four straight games prior to this benching. Josh Harrison draws the start at third base and will bat fifth.
