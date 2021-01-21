Dobzanski signed a minor-league contract with the Nationals on Thursday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Dobzanski spent most of the 2020 season at the Cardinals' alternate training site, but he'll likely get the chance to work with the major-league coaching staff during spring training in 2021. The right-hander pitched at High-A, Double-A and Triple-A during the 2019 campaign, posting a 2.84 ERA and 1.33 WHIP over 57 innings during 46 appearances (one start). Although he pitched briefly at the Triple-A level, he had a lackluster showing over a limited sample.