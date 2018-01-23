Harper (elbow) signed a minor-league deal with the Nationals which includes an invitation to spring training, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

Harper missed the entire 2017 season recovering from Tommy John surgery. The left-handed reliever had been on the cusp of the big leagues after pitching 21.1 Triple-A innings in 2016 with a 2.95 ERA. The 28-year-old has struck out eight batters per nine innings in 214.2 career minor-league innings and owns a 3.65 minor-league ERA. He'll likely require some injuries ahead of him on the depth chart if he is to join younger brother Bryce on the Nationals' major-league roster.