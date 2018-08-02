Nationals' Bryce Harper: Collects 65th RBI vs. Mets

Harper went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI, a run scored and a stolen base Wednesday against New York.

Harper plated a run in the first inning on a single, and the Nationals wouldn't look back as they took the series finale versus the Mets. He finished July hitting .235 with five homers and 15 RBI through 24 games, so he'll look to improve his batting average over the last two months of the season. Harper owns a career .278 average.