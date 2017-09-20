Nationals' Bryce Harper: Feels good following Monday's workout
Harper (knee) is feeling good following Monday's full workout, and was out running the bases and competing in another workout prior to Washington's contest Wednesday, Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY Sports reports.
Harper will continue to ramp up his efforts in the coming days with a simulated game pegged for this weekend, and remains optimistic about returning to the field before the end of the regular season. The club is stressing that his status remains in a "day-to-day" state but acknowledged Tuesday that he could be back in action as soon as next week.
