Nationals' Bryce Harper: Hero in ninth and 10th innings

Harper went 1-for-2 with a run, three RBI, three walks, a homer and a walkoff sacrifice fly in Monday's win over the Cardinals.

Harper was the hero in the ninth inning, hitting a game-tying two-run shot off Bud Norris to send the game to extra innings. He was the hero again in the 10th, sending the home fans happy with a one-out sacrifice fly off Chasen Shreve. The slugger has struggled to maintain a good batting average this season, but he still has the power to pull off some impressive displays such as the show he put on in the late innings Monday.