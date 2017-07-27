Nationals' Bryce Harper: Homers twice in Thursday's blowout

Harper clubbed two homers in a 3-for-5 showing Thursday against the Brewers.

The superstar was lifted after six innings of utter dominance by the Nationals, but Harper managed to leave his mark with a two-run home run in the first inning and a solo shot in the third. He also added an RBI double, helping him drive in four runs total. Harper now has a .338 batting average, 27 homers, 79 RBI and 86 runs scored on the season, keeping him in the upper echelon of hitters in the league.

