Nationals' Bryce Harper: Homers twice in Thursday's blowout
Harper clubbed two homers in a 3-for-5 showing Thursday against the Brewers.
The superstar was lifted after six innings of utter dominance by the Nationals, but Harper managed to leave his mark with a two-run home run in the first inning and a solo shot in the third. He also added an RBI double, helping him drive in four runs total. Harper now has a .338 batting average, 27 homers, 79 RBI and 86 runs scored on the season, keeping him in the upper echelon of hitters in the league.
More News
-
Nationals' Bryce Harper: Receives off day Wednesday•
-
Nationals' Bryce Harper: Double short of cycle Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Bryce Harper: Ropes 23rd homer Monday•
-
Nationals' Bryce Harper: Blasts two homers Friday•
-
Nationals' Bryce Harper: Batting second Saturday•
-
Nationals' Bryce Harper: Gets Wednesday off•
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...
-
Prospects: Weaver, Honeywell buzz
The Cardinals have a rotation opening for Luke Weaver, but do the Rays for Brent Honeywell?...
-
Roto Trade Chart and Top 250
The trade deadline is rapidly approaching. Heath Cummings offers five rules to help you down...
-
Podcast: Eduardo Nunez fallout
The trade that sends Eduardo Nunez to Boston is the first order of business, plus we talk more...
-
Waiver Wire: Whit keeps hitting
Whit Merrifield is on a tear and he's been a top-10 second baseman since he started playing...
-
Podcast: Buy Bregman, Gausman?
We recap a couple of trades and a prospect promotion, break down the Clayton Kershaw news,...