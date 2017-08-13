Nationals' Bryce Harper: MRI reveals no ligament damage; hits DL

Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo reported Sunday that Harper has a "significant bone bruise" in his left knee but that he avoided any ligament damage, Gabe Lacques of USA Today reports. He was placed on the 10-day disabled list.

This appears to be a near best-case scenario for the Nationals and Harper's fantasy owners alike, as the superstar right fielder has seemingly avoided a serious knee injury after exiting Saturday's contest prematurely. The team has not released a timetable for his eventual return, but they are confident that the injury is not season-ending. He'll be placed on the 10-day disabled list Sunday and his status moving forward will likely depend on how quickly the bone bruise heals. Michael Taylor (oblique) was activated from the DL in a corresponding move.