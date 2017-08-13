Nationals' Bryce Harper: MRI reveals no ligament damage; hits DL
Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo reported Sunday that Harper has a "significant bone bruise" in his left knee but that he avoided any ligament damage, Gabe Lacques of USA Today reports. He was placed on the 10-day disabled list.
This appears to be a near best-case scenario for the Nationals and Harper's fantasy owners alike, as the superstar right fielder has seemingly avoided a serious knee injury after exiting Saturday's contest prematurely. The team has not released a timetable for his eventual return, but they are confident that the injury is not season-ending. He'll be placed on the 10-day disabled list Sunday and his status moving forward will likely depend on how quickly the bone bruise heals. Michael Taylor (oblique) was activated from the DL in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Nationals' Bryce Harper: Slated for MRI on Sunday•
-
Nationals' Bryce Harper: Suffers serious knee injury•
-
Nationals' Bryce Harper: Two runs, two RBI in Wednesday's win•
-
Nationals' Bryce Harper: Lofts 29th homer Monday•
-
Nationals' Bryce Harper: Smacks 28th homer in loss to Cubs•
-
Nationals' Bryce Harper: Hits bench for nightcap Sunday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Hoskins
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...