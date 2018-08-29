Nationals' Bryce Harper: Out of lineup, battling minor illness
Harper, who is out of Wednesday's lineup against the Phillies and was pulled in the bottom of the ninth inning of Tuesday's game, has been battling a cold recently, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.
This doesn't sound like a serious illness, and he may have just been replaced in Tuesday's game with the Nationals protecting a 5-3 lead and Michael Taylor offering a defensive upgrade with the assumption the team wouldn't bat again. Unless there is another issue that has not been reported, it would be surprising if Harper wasn't back in the lineup at home against the Brewers on Friday. The Nationals have an off day Thursday.
