Nationals' Bryce Harper: Smacks 28th homer in loss to Cubs

Harper went 2-for-5 with a home run and two runs scored in Saturday's loss to the Cubs.

The homer, a first-inning shot off John Lackey, was Harper's first since July 27. With a .327/.424/.620 slash line, 28 home runs, 88 runs scored, 81 RBI and 64 walks through 100 games, Harper is well on his way toward winning the NL MVP, which would be the second of the 24-year-old's career.