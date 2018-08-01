Nationals' Bryce Harper: Two doubles Tuesday

Harper went 2-for-4 with three runs, two RBI and a walk in Tuesday's 25-4 win over the Nationals.

Harper did his damage through only five innings, as he was removed for the top of the sixth with the Nationals already leading 19-0. The former NL MVP has a .223/.371/.479 slash line with 25 home runs and 85 walks this season.

