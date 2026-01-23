The Nationals signed Montes de Oca (elbow) to a minor-league contract Friday that includes an invitation to spring training.

Montes de Oca has thrown a total of just 10 innings over the last three seasons due to a pair of Tommy John surgeries, and it's not clear whether he will be ready to go at the beginning of spring training. The big right-hander boasts a 31.9 percent strikeout rate during his time in the minors and fanned six batters in 3.1 innings with the Mets in 2022, so there's bat-missing ability if he's able to stay healthy and throw strikes.