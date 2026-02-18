Nationals' Bryce Montes de Oca: Looks healthy in camp
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Montes de Oca (elbow) faced live hitters during Wednesday's full-squad workout.
Montes de Oca looks to be free of restrictions this spring after he missed the entire 2025 season while he was on the mend from his second career Tommy John surgery, which he underwent late in 2024. The 29-year-old right-hander signed a minor-league deal with the Nationals in January and is likely to open the season in the Triple-A Rochester bullpen.
