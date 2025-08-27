The Nationals plan to promote Stubbs from Triple-A Rochester ahead of Friday's game against the Rays, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

The 28-year-old is on the cusp of his first look in the majors after Drew Millas suffered a fractured and dislocated finger Wednesday. Stubbs has a .148/.279/.240 slash line across the Double-A and Triple-A levels this season and isn't likely to see much playing time as the backup to Riley Adams.