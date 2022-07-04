Cavalli (arm) rejoined the Triple-A Rochester rotation Wednesday and struck out five over three innings while allowing three earned runs on three hits and two walks in his return to action.

Cavalli was back in action after a two-week layoff that was imposed mostly for workload-management reasons rather than as a result of the minor arm soreness he experienced coming out of his June 16 outing. The right-hander wasn't particularly sharp in Wednesday's start -- he tossed only 45 of his 77 pitches for strikes, hit two batters and threw a wild pitch -- but all indications are that he came out of the appearance feeling fine physically. The 23-year-old now sports a 5.07 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 61:27 K:BB across 60.1 innings in his 13 starts with Rochester this season.