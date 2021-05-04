Cavalli will begin the season at High-A Wilmington, Maria Torres of The Athletic reports.
This is a shockingly conservative assignment for the 2020 first-round pick, but the Nats appear to be taking a far more cautious approach with their top pitching prospects than other organizations after a lost minor-league season. Cavalli will join Jackson Rutledge in the Wilmington rotation, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see both get a quick promotion to Double-A if they overmatch opposition hitters. Starting the year three levels from the majors likely rules out both right-handers from making a 2021 big-league debut, however.