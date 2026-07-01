Nationals' Cade Cavalli: Career-high 13 strikeouts in win

Cavalli (5-4) earned the win against the Red Sox on Tuesday, allowing one unearned run on one hit and no walks with 13 strikeouts over seven innings.

Cavalli was dominant after allowing an unearned run in the first inning, striking out a career-high 13 batters while retiring the final 19 he faced. He generated a whopping 25 swinging strikes on 100 pitches, including 15 with his four-seam fastball. While it marked the first time this season he did not allow an earned run, the 27-year-old has now held opponents to three earned runs or fewer in 16 of 18 outings. He'll take a 3.69 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 102:29 K:BB across 90.1 innings into a home matchup with the Astros next week.