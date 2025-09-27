Cavalli did not factor into the decision in Friday's 10-9 loss to the White Sox, allowing six runs (two earned) on seven hits and one walk with six strikeouts over four innings.

Cavalli was tagged for four runs in the first inning, though the Nationals made errors on the first two batters he faced. It was the first time the 27-year-old failed to complete five frames since Aug. 27, but he'll finish the campaign holding opponents to three earned runs or fewer in five straight outings. For the season, he posted a 4.25 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 40:15 K:BB across 48.2 major-league innings.