Cavalli tossed seven scoreless, no-hit innings for High-A Wilmington on Saturday, striking out 15 and walking two.

The 22-year-old set a new career high for K's in the dominant outing, but big strikeout totals are becoming commonplace for Cavalli as he's fanned double-digit batters in three straight starts and four of his last five. On the season, the 2020 first-round pick has a 1.77 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and eye-popping 71:12 K:BB through 40.2 innings, and it would seem like he has little left to prove at this level of the minors.