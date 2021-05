Cavalii put together a dazzling outing for High-A Wilmington on Wednesday, allowing one hit and three walks over five scoreless innings. He struck out eight.

The Nationals' No. 1 fantasy prospect has looked the part in his first two pro starts, as he has yet to give up a run while posting a 15:4 K:BB through 10 innings. Cavalli is already 22 years old, so a quick promotion to Double-A once he's gotten his feet wet makes sense for the 2020 first-round pick if he keeps dominating High-A hitters.