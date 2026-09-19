Cavalli (13-5) earned the win Friday against the Cardinals after allowing four hits while striking out six over five scoreless innings.

Cavalli signed a four-year contract extension Friday that includes a club option for 2031, and he celebrated with another strong showing on the mound. He struck out the side in the first inning and didn't issue a walk over 73 pitches (55 strikes) while the Nationals built a 9-0 advantage before his departure. Cavalli recorded his 200th strikeout of the season on his final pitch, becoming the fifth pitcher in Nationals history to reach that mark in a season. He's avoided the loss in each of his last eight starts, posting a 1.72 ERA and a 67:11 K:BB across 47 innings in that stretch, and he's expected to make his next start Wednesday on the road against the Tigers.