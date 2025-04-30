Nationals president of baseball operations Mike Rizzo said Wednesday that Cavalli (elbow) was pulled from his rehab start with Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday due to fatigue, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.

Rizzo did not seem overly concerned, noting that Cavalli was touching 98 mph with his fastball and his stuff looked good. The right-hander allowed three runs over two innings in the outing, throwing 37 pitches. It's not clear whether Cavalli -- who is coming back from Tommy John surgery -- will be ready for his next start or pushed back.