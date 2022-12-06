Cavalli (shoulder) is pencilled into an Opening Day rotation role, Kyle Glaser of Baseball America reports.
The 2020 first-round pick made his big-league debut in late August but was knocked around in his lone start before missing the rest of the year with shoulder inflammation. He was able to resume throwing before the end of the season, and the Nationals are seemingly confident in both his health and his ability heading into next season. A secure rotation spot boosts Cavalli's appeal as a fantasy lottery ticket, and he has a fair amount of prospect pedigree, but he'll have to sort out his control before becoming an effective starter. He walked 10.7 percent of the batters he faced across 44 career starts in the minors.
More News
-
Nationals' Cade Cavalli: Returns to throwing•
-
Nationals' Cade Cavalli: Shut down with shoulder discomfort•
-
Nationals' Cade Cavalli: Throwing, but likely done for 2022•
-
Nationals' Cade Cavalli: Goes on IL•
-
Nationals' Cade Cavalli: Sidelined with inflamed shoulder•
-
Nationals' Cade Cavalli: Staying in rotation•