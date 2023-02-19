Cavalli (shoulder) threw a session of live batting practice Sunday.
Cavalli was shut down in mid-September due to shoulder discomfort but appears to be at full strength for the start of spring training. The 24-year-old is one of the Nationals' top prospects, but manager Dave Martinez recently said the right-hander isn't guaranteed a spot in the Opening Day rotation.
More News
-
Nationals' Cade Cavalli: Not assured of rotation spot•
-
Nationals' Cade Cavalli: Expected to open year in rotation•
-
Nationals' Cade Cavalli: Returns to throwing•
-
Nationals' Cade Cavalli: Shut down with shoulder discomfort•
-
Nationals' Cade Cavalli: Throwing, but likely done for 2022•
-
Nationals' Cade Cavalli: Goes on IL•