Nationals' Cade Cavalli: Falls to Atlanta

Cavalli (8-5) took the loss Sunday against Atlanta, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits and a walk across six innings. He struck out three.

Both earned runs charged to Cavalli came on a pair of solo home runs -- a Mike Yastrzemski blast in the third inning, followed by Matt Olson's game-tying shot in the fourth. It's Cavalli's first loss since June 7 -- the right-hander has turned in five straight quality starts, posting a 2.30 ERA across 30 innings in that span. Overall, Cavalli's ERA is down to 3.52 on the season with a 1.29 WHIP and 133:37 K:BB across 24 starts (122.2 innings). He's currently in line to face the Reds at home his next time out.