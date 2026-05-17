Cavalli (2-2) earned the win Saturday against the Orioles, allowing three runs on eight hits and no walks in 6.1 innings. He struck out eight.

Cavalli, who tends to keep the ball in the yard, served up a pair of home run for the first time this season Saturday but was effective otherwise. The 27-year-old right-hander attacked the zone for 68 strikes on 96 pitches, logging his third quality start of the year while also fanning at least eight for the third time in his past five starts. Cavalli will be trying to further improve on his 4.05 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 52:18 K:BB over 46.2 innings in his next scheduled outing against the division-rival Mets.