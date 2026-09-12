Cavalli didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 4-3 win over the Angels, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out nine.

The Nationals needed a three-run eighth inning to take Cavalli off the hook for a tough loss, but the right-hander still delivered his 18th quality start of the season on 96 pitches (60 strikes). Cavalli has finally emerged as the ace the team was hoping to get when selecting him 22nd overall in the 2020 First-Year Player Draft -- he hasn't given up more than three runs in a start since July 5, and over his last 12 outings he's reeled off a 2.13 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 89:17 K:BB through 72 innings while posting a 7-1 record. He lines up to make his next start at home next week against the Phillies.