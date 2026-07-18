Nationals' Cade Cavalli: Fans nine in win over A's

Cavalli (6-4) earned the win Friday over the Athletics after tossing six innings of two-run ball, allowing four hits and striking out nine.

Cavalli gave up a two-run homer to Tyler Soderstrom in the bottom of the fourth inning, but that would be all the damage he'd allow en route to his fourth quality start in his last five appearances. In that five-game stretch, Cavalli owns a 2.96 ERA and 0.88 WHIP with a 12.2 K/9 across 27.1 innings. He'll aim to keep it going in his next start, scheduled against the Rockies at Coors Field.