Cavalli topped out at 98 mph with his fastball during his one inning of work in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

The 22-year-old right-hander got himself into a jam, putting runners at first and third with one out, but Cavalli proceeded to fan Khalil Lee and Drew Ferguson to escape the inning. The Nats' first-round pick in 2020 and top fantasy prospect will make his pro debut this season, and Cavalli has the pure stuff to move quickly through the system if he stays healthy and refines his control and command.