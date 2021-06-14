The Nationals promoted Cavalli from High-A Wilmington to Double-A Harrisburg on Monday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Though he didn't make his professional debut until May after getting selected in the first round of the 2020 first-year player draft, Cavalli already entered the season as the Nationals' No. 1 pitching prospect. He's more than justified the hype through his first seven pro starts, limiting opponents at High-A to a .171 average while generating 71 punchouts to go with a 1.77 ERA and 0.90 WHIP in 40.2 innings. The right-hander's sketchy injury history during his college days at Oklahoma will likely prompt the Nationals to manage his innings carefully for the remainder of 2021, but with a strong showing at Double-A to close out the season, Cavalli could put himself in position to earn an early call-up to the majors in 2022.