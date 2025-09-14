Cavalli didn't factor into the decision Sunday against the Pirates, allowing three runs on three hits and four walks across five innings. He struck out two.

Cavalli struggled early Sunday, giving up three runs in the first inning, highlighted by a Nick Gonzales two-run triple. However, the 27-year-old right-hander would stop the bleeding there, holding the Pirates scoreless over his final four frames. Cavalli has held opponents to three runs or fewer in each of his last three starts, going 2-0 with a 4.20 ERA in that span. Overall, his ERA sits at 4.76 with a 1.46 WHIP and 31 strikeouts across eight starts (39.2 innings) this season. Cavalli currently lines up for a road matchup with the Mets his next time out.