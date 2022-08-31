The Nationals placed Cavalli (shoulder) on the 15-day injured list Wednesday.
The rookie's move to the IL was fully expected after manager Dave Martinez said Tuesday that Cavalli was diagnosed with inflammation in his right shoulder after experiencing discomfort while playing catch a few days ago. Cavalli will be shut down from throwing for at least the next two weeks, and if he fails to show much meaningful improvement during the idle period, his 2022 season could be over. Even if Cavalli is able to start ramping up again by mid-September, he likely won't have enough time to get stretched back out for a starting role and could end up pitching out of the Washington bullpen.
