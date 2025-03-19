Cavalli (elbow) is expected to start the season on the injured list, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Cavalli is considered healthy this spring after being limited to just 8.1 innings over the last two seasons following March 2023 Tommy John surgery. However, he has not made any Grapefruit League appearances and the Nationals plan to manage his workload in the first half of the season. Cavalli could be a factor with the big club after the All-Star break, but the club will bring him along slowly.