Cavalli tossed five scoreless innings Wednesday against Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in his return to the mound from a finger injury. He allowed three hits and three walks while striking out three.

The right-hander wasn't dominant, but it was still a strong outing in his return from what was described by the Nationals as a "blister-like issue". Cavalli hasn't given up an earned run across three July starts for Triple-A Rochester, posting a 16:3 K:BB through 15.2 innings as he looks to regain some of the luster on his prospect status after a bumpy beginning to 2022. On the season, the 23-year-old carries a lackluster 4.03 ERA and 1.17 WHIP, but over his last eight starts dating back to May 28, Cavalli boasts a 1.90 ERA and 0.96 WHIP.